Stafford hospice to get stunning new sculpture

Neil Wood in his workshop

The Heart of Memories sculpture will be installed in the grounds of Katharine House Hospice in Stafford later in the year.

Currently in production, it is an impressive, bespoke sculpture, handcrafted by sculptor Neil Wood in the highest quality stainless steel.

This stunning piece will be located in the hospice gardens and inside the distinctive two metre by two metre, 3D sculpture will securely hang 600 engraved steel hearts.

Each of these hearts will hold a unique memory of someone who is deeply loved and missed.

Neil Wood

Hospice supporters will be able to dedicate a heart or hearts with a special message in memory of a loved one to hang on the sculpture.

Hearts can be dedicated in memory of anyone, regardless of whether they were cared for by Katharine House Hospice.

Amy Ratcliffe, senior fundraiser at KHH said: "We understand how important it is for people to have the opportunity to pay tribute to those they love and miss.

"We’ve often been asked if it’s possible to have a memorial to loved ones at the hospice and we’ve not been able to accommodate these requests until now.

3D image of the Heart of Memories Sculpture

"Our Heart of Memories sculpture is a new and unique opportunity for people to share what made their loved ones special to them and to form part of a lasting tribute here within the hospice gardens."

Neil Wood is a professional sculptor and fine artist.

He has worked in various settings; in education, as artist in residence and visiting lecturer, alongside his practice producing sculpture for exhibition and public commissions.

Neil is particularly known locally for his Beacon Knot Sculpture which is sited on the A518 roundabout near Stafford.

Katharine House Hospice provides free care and support for adults and their families who are coping with progressive illness across mid-Staffordshire.

It relies upon the kindness of the local community to help generate over 75 per cent of the funds needed to run its vital range of services.

Supporters can find out more and dedicate a heart at khhospice.org.uk/heart-of-memories or by contacting the KHH fundraising team at fundraising@khhospice.org.uk, or call 01785 270808.

The initial deadline for dedications is the June 24.