People in Stafford to see £150 council tax rebate from next week

Stafford Borough Council

The Government has announced households in bands A to D will receive the cash boost at a time where more people are coming under pressure.

The scheme includes around 95 per cent of all rented properties, but the Government has said that second homes or empty properties will not be eligible.

And Stafford Borough Council has confirmed the £150 rebate will start to appear in people's accounts during the week commencing April 25.

A spokesman said: "The council is working very hard to make the payments of £150 per property, to residents in bands from A to D, as quickly as we possibly can.

"If your council tax is paid by direct debit from a bank account belonging to someone named on the bill, the payments have been processed. The £150 will appear in your bank account during the week commencing April 25.

"If you have recently signed up for direct debit but have not yet made a direct debit payment, we will pay you shortly after your first payment clears. You will not need to apply, we will contact you if we need more information."

People who have their council tax bill paid by someone else, not named on the bill, will need to make an application – and people who don't pay by direct debit will need to make an application for the payment and agree how it is to be paid.

Both forms will appear on the website no later than April 29. And those who do not pay council tax, because they are exempt or receive 100 per cent Local Council Tax Reduction, will still be entitled to the £150 payment.

Stafford Borough Council chiefs said if the property is in bands E to H, or people are not responsible for council tax payments, they will not qualify for the rebate but help may still be on-hand.

The discretionary scheme will provide help for some residents of higher banded properties and those who do not pay council tax but are responsible for energy costs, such as residents of shared accommodation, where the council tax is paid by the landlord.

People will need to make an application and we may need you to provide information in support of your application and the council has a duty to ensure that the payments are made to those residents who need them the most.