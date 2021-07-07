Demolition of former Stafford cinema halted

The Sandonia, off Sandon Road, Stafford. Photo: Google

The Sandonia, based off Sandon Road, had stood empty since the early 2000s and a bulldozer moved in on the town's landmark late last month.

But the demolition work was stopped after a planning enforcement officer told the contractor that they must submit a planning application.

A spokesman for Stafford Borough Council said: "We visited the site and advised the contractor to stop works because they do not have permission to carry out the demolition.

"The site has been fenced off and is secure. The contractor has been informed that they must submit a planning application."

People living in the area, campaigners and politicians want the Sandonia's white-stone frontage and many buildings nearby declared a conservation area. During the 19th century, the southern part of the Common ward, also known as the Foregate, was the heart of Stafford’s boot and shoe manufacturing industry.

Campaigner Jack Pearce, an archaeology student at Durham University, is launching a petition to urge the authorities to conserve the Sandonia, which was built in 1920 as a theatre.

The 21-year-old said: "Stafford’s heritage has lost too many interesting buildings. At least the frontage of the Sandonia should be preserved."

The Sandonia served later served as a cinema from 1923 to 1962 – when it became a bingo hall. In the 1980s it was a snooker hall but has lain derelict for years since.

Frances Beatty, cabinet member for planning and regeneration at Stafford Borough Council, said: "Many people regret that Stafford has lost too much of its architectural heritage and it would be so sad to see the Sandonia go the same way.

"I want to see the town’s shoe industry centre made into a conservation area which would also fit in perfectly with the tourism strategy we will be unveiling soon."

Councillor Aidan Godfrey, who represents the Common ward – which includes much of Stafford’s former shoe manufacturing centre – has also backed the idea.

Theo Clarke, MP for Stafford, added: "People often tell me they wish more of Stafford’s heritage had been kept and the Sandonia is just the latest example of what they are concerned about.