Edna keeps the party going as she passes century mark

Edna Edwards received a greeting card from the King and celebrated with family and friends, including her two grown up children and grandchild.

Residents and staff at the home, in School Road, Himley, where Edna has lived for a year, also got in on the act by baking her a cake and sending her a card signed by everyone.

Edna was born in Oldbury and spent most of her life there, or in the Langley and Bearwood area working in factories and offices before retirement.

Edna Edwards from Dudley turned 100 on Thursday and the Himley Hall Care Home where she live held a celebration for her.(L-R) Pictured left, Judy and her son Peter Edwards , Edna and daughter Catherine.

She said: "I haven't stopped celebrating yet and don't intend to. It was wonderful to see family and friends and for them all to visit as well as have a party with the people here, where I really like living.

"It was also a surprise to receive a card from the King.

"I think my daughter is having it framed so it can go on the mantelpiece to remind me of how old I am."