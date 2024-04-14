Council looking to build new housing after demolishing existing buildings

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

South Staffordshire Council has put out a planning application under the Planning (Listed Building and Conservation Areas) Act 1990 to demolish a house, garage and stores on Feiashill Road in Trysull.

Under the application, the council said the plan was to build a new single storey two to three bedroom bungalow with garage, new access and dedicated garden area on the site.

Anyone looking to make representations to the planning application can do so by emailing planning@sstaffs.gov.uk by May 1.