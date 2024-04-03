Wombourne councillors celebrate after campaign to remove land from the local plan moves a step closer.

The land at Smallbrook Farm was previously included in development proposals for over 200 houses in the 2022 Publication Plan, a previous draft of the plan.

The present proposals were discussed at a full South Staffordshire Council meeting on Tuesday where the contribution for over 4,000 dwellings under the duty to co-operate with neighbouring authorities was significantly changed.

It has seen the land at the farm, in Smallbrook Lane, removed from the plan. Campaigners in Essington, which also comes under South Staffordshire Council, were also celebrating recently when similar Green Belt land earmarked for housing was removed from the revised plan.

The new publication plan was approved in the meeting last night, triggering a public consultation on the proposals.

Dan Kinsey BEM, South Staffordshire District councillor for Wombourne North said: "I’m really pleased to see the removal of Smallbrook Farm in the new proposals. Wombourne’s Conservative councillors have worked hard on this emotive issue throughout this process, standing up and continuing to campaign for the protection of the land and we will continue to do so until this is assured as part of a sound local plan.

"My thanks also to all residents who have helped us in making this happen, whether campaigning, engaging with the consultations, or consistently raising the future of this precious piece of land with us on the street, and it’s important everyone now joins in with the forthcoming consultation."

Parish and district councillors from Wombourne in front of the old showground which makes up part of the Smallbrook Farm site which has potentially been saved from development for housing

Martin Perry, district councillor for Wombourne North said: "This is so important for us all as residents of this wonderful village, and we’re pleased to see the new proposals have recognised the importance of protecting this beautiful open space, which we all consider to be the gateway to Wombourne.

"Although a number of sites in Wombourne remain in the new proposals, these are safeguarded specifically to meet future development needs from the previous local plan process, unlike the land at Smallbrook Farm which remains Green Belt."

A spokesman for South Staffordshire Council said: "This consultation will run for six weeks from April 15 l until the end of May , and residents are encouraged to engage with this process on the matter of the plan’s soundness.

"It is anticipated the new local plan will then be submitted to the Inspector for an Examination in Public prior to final submission which is expected in 2025.