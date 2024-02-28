What a feeling! DJ Tim and 80s party goers raise money for brave young Penkridge lad Harry

A sell out night 80s night at The Monckton at Penkridge Sports and Recreation sold out within a few weeks and raised money for Harry Richbell.

The final total was £1,799 which included money from an auction and raffle and dancing went on until 1am to the likes of Wham and Madonna, with many fans dressed up in the fashion of the decade.

80s party goers, many dressed in gear from that decade enjoyed a charity night for Harry Richbell in Penkridge, raising funds for his care.

It was all the brainchild of Tim Rowlands, a volunteer from the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity who was given an award for his contribution to the organisation last year.

DJ and fundraiser Tim Rowlands staged a charity 80s night at The Monckton, Penkridge which raised nearly £1,800 for youngster Harry Richbell

Harry, aged 12, who was born ten weeks premature, spent the first ten weeks of his life in hospital and also suffers from global delay.

He struggles to sit unaided and is on the waiting list for an operation to help with his condition. The money raised will go towards the cost of home care and physiotherapy equipment associated with his rehabilitation.

Tim said Harry 'Never stops smiling' despite his health problems.

He said: "He's a great lad who is always smiling and a lot of my fundraising has been around the air ambulance where I have volunteered for ten years but I decided to do the event for him and his family this time.

"It was an absolutely fantastic night, I love doing the DJing, particularly 80s nights and everyone had a wonderful time – the response from the Penkridge community was magnificent, with the tickets flying out and most importantly we raised money for Harry which will go towards the costs of his treatment and rehabilitation.

"The family are from Penkridge and they all deserve some help and respite so I was happy we raised so much for them."

Harry's mother Marie said she and her husband Stuart were 'overwhelmed' with the response to the night and the money would go a long way to helping to make him more comfortable and on a day to day basis.

She said: "We are waiting to hear about an operation which will help with his muscle strength and hopefully ease his discomfort and we don't go about doing fundraising ourselves but we are so grateful to Tim for taking this on and providing a great night for everyone who attended and were so generous with their time and money."