Plans lodged for industrial site on land next to M6 in South Staffordshire
A new industrial and logistics site is planned for land next to an M6 junction in South Staffordshire.
Developer St Modwen is seeking outline consent to transform just over 20 hectares (49.7 acres) of farmland to the west of Junction 13, near Stafford and Penkridge into the employment space, which could provide more than 850 new jobs.
If approved, the development would be served by a new junction on the A449, north of Dunston.