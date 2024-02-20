Police appeal after teenage boy 'punched' on Wombourne street

The alleged assault took place on Sytch Lane at around 4.55pm on February 15.

Staffordshire Police say a man in a car "shouted" at the boy before "punching him in the face".

The man is described as being white, in his 30s, 5ft 9ins tall with brown hair.

He was said to be wearing a long-sleeved top at the time of the incident and was in a car described as a 06-plate Ford Focus.

Anyone with information or those with CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage have been asked to contact Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101, quoting incident 539 of February 15.

Alternatively, speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.