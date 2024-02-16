Police officers praised for teamwork after arrest

The team of Neighbourhood Police officers from South Staffordshire Police were praised after working together to arrest the man, who was suspected of possessing with intent to supply cannabis in Great Wyrley.

The Special Constable and PCSO were able to chase down the man and make the arrest.

A spokesman for South Staffordshire Police said: "Shift 1 Neighbourhood PCs and Police Community Support Officers (PCSO) joined by Special Constable (SC) Rose had a busy set of lates earlier this week.

"SC Rose and Police Community Support Officer Mason came across, chased on foot and SC Rose arrested a male for possession with intent to supply cannabis in Great Wyrley.

"Teamwork at its best."