Dudley dad rebuilds The Crooked House out of LEGO - and it includes the 'missing' antique grandfather clock

Chris Weaver, 39, used 8,000 bricks to create the incredible miniature model of the iconic boozer to mark the six month anniversary of its demise.

Chris Weaver, from Dudley, who has rebuilt The Crooked House - Britain's wonkiest pub - out of LEGO

The teacher spent around £800 and 80 hours in total building the 20ins (1.5ft) x 20ins (1.5ft) replica at his home in Dudley.

He has accurately reconstructed both the interior and exterior of the Crooked House - complete with its famous slanted walls, grandfather clock and Bank's Ales signs.

It even features a little Lego man protester holding a sign declaring, in typical Black Country fashion: "Was bostin' now bosted".

There have been calls for the historic 18th century pub in Himley, West Mids., to be "rebuilt brick-by-brick" so Chris said he thought he'd do just that.

The dad-of-two added: "Like many I was gutted when the pub burnt down and was demolished as it was only down the road from me and a local landmark.