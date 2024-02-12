Pub with large beer garden, outdoor bar and living quarters up for sale in South Staffordshire
Plus
By Lisa O'Brien
Published
A South Staffordshire pub which boasts a large beer garden, outdoor bar and children’s climbing frame on site is up for sale.
The vacant Four Ashes pub in Station Drive is being marketed by Savills with an undisclosed asking price.
Interested parties can find out the price on application.
The real estate company says it is in need of refurbishment throughout the detached two storey property.