Busy day for police group as part of Fatal 4 operation

The Central Motorway Policing Group were out in force across the county on Friday supporting Staffordshire Police in an operation to target Fatal 4 offences.

The operation around Fatal 4 offences, which are speeding, mobile phone use, drink or drug driving and non-wearing of seatbelts, saw 10 motorists stopped for the different offences.

This included six drivers in the Stoke area for excess speed and one for no MOT, one for excess speed and one disqualified driver in Stafford and one for no insurance or tax in South Staffordshire.

A spokesman for Central Motorway Policing Group said on social media: "We were supporting Staffordshire Police today, mainly targeting fatal 4 offences.

"In Stoke North, we stopped six drivers for excess speed and one for no MOT.

"In Stafford, we stopped one for excess speed and one disqualified driver.

"In South Staffordshire, we stopped one for no insurance/tax."