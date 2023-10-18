Wolverhampton woman who has 'never won anything in her life' scoops new car and cash prize

Staffordshire woman scoops £30K car

Wendy Goulcher, from Codsall, received a video call from Christian Williams, presenter from competition website BOTB, who surprised her with the news she had won an Audi A3 Sportback worth over £28,000, plus £2,000 cash.

Sharing her delight, Wendy, who works part-time for Wolverhampton Council, said: “I’ve never won anything so it is absolutely wonderful.

“I’ve been playing most weeks for a couple of years, but I never thought one day it would happen to me."

Currently driving an old Vauxhall Corsa, the 67-year-old said she can’t wait to upgrade to the Audi.

“It’s not everyday you win a brand new car so it is very exciting.

"We’re having the kitchen done so the money will come in very handy."

Christian said: “A huge congratulations to Wendy for winning this fantastic prize.

“These little Audis are fantastic. They are really comfortable and good on fuel.”

