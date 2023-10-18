Wolverhampton woman who has 'never won anything in her life' scoops new car and cash prize

Wendy Goulcher, from Codsall, received a video call from Christian Williams, presenter from competition website BOTB, who surprised her with the news she had won an Audi A3 Sportback worth over £28,000, plus £2,000 cash.
Sharing her delight, Wendy, who works part-time for Wolverhampton Council, said: “I’ve never won anything so it is absolutely wonderful.
“I’ve been playing most weeks for a couple of years, but I never thought one day it would happen to me."
Currently driving an old Vauxhall Corsa, the 67-year-old said she can’t wait to upgrade to the Audi.
“It’s not everyday you win a brand new car so it is very exciting.
"We’re having the kitchen done so the money will come in very handy."
Christian said: “A huge congratulations to Wendy for winning this fantastic prize.
“These little Audis are fantastic. They are really comfortable and good on fuel.”
BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize. Winners have bagged Rolex watches, holidays and motorbikes in recent months.
The company, listed on the stock market, was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away more than £53m-worth of cars so far.