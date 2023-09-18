New foot care surgery given official opening by MP

Sir Gavin Williamson offically opens Codsall Foot Care alongside physio Ben Jacques and owner Naomi Price

Codsall Foot Care held the celebration event on Saturday to mark the official opening of its new premises at Durham House on Station Road, with a bouncy castle and prize draw all part of the day.

It marked an expansion for the service, which had opened at Codsall Community Hub in March 2022 and has now moved to a larger premises to accommodate its growing customer base.

South Staffordshire MP Sir Gavin Williamson was present to cut the ribbon and officially declare open the new Foot Care centre, having been present at the launch of the service in 2022.

He said: "This was doubly special for me because I was there when the service first launched and I opened their business premises, being very impressed in them as a young business and the enthusiasm and passion of the owners.

"It's been great to see them progressing along and then see them move to bigger premises, so it's really a privilege to have been there to open the new premises for them.

"I think they are a business which is going from strength to strength and I think the owner's enthusiasm and passion and also their specialist knowledge and expertise is going to help them to grow the business more going ahead."

Jonathan Price, who is the husband of owner Naomi, said it had been brilliant to see all the guests who attended the opening and thanked all of them for their support.

He also thanks Mr Williamson for his support and spoke about how the service would help people needing immediate foot care and not wanting to wait for NHS support.

He said: "I think Gavin sees the value in our service as he lives just over the street from us and with there being less funding in the NHS right now and waiting lists growing, unless you're diabetic or in desperate need of help, it's really important for our service to be here.

"We predominantly provide podiatry foot care and physiotherapy foot care is also available and there will be other health care professionals working from there as well as the service expands in the near future, with rooms available for other local clinicians to rent.

"With my wife Naomi, who runs the surgery, we'll work to have other clinicians come in to work under the umbrella of the company."