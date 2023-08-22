Dozens of firefighters battle 'deliberate' 150 hay bale blaze in South Staffordshire

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Staffordshire Police has appealed for information after 150 hay bales were found on fire at a farm in South Staffordshire.

Officers were called to an address on the A449 Penkridge at around 9.45pm on Saturday night. Following an inspection of the scene, the fire was later determined to be deliberate.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Firefighters from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service went to the scene and extinguished 150 hay bales which were well alight.

"Following an inspection of the scene, the fire was later deemed to be deliberate and an investigation has been launched."

Fire crews from Brewood, Cannock, Codsall, Penkridge, Rugeley, Stafford, and Stone were called to tackle the inferno where crews used hose reel jets to tackle the blaze.