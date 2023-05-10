Motorists face delays on A449 near Wombourne due to two weeks of roadworks

The A449 will be closed on the Stourbridge Road between Wodehouse Lane Roundabout and School Road near Himley. Photo: Google Street Map

A mile-long section of the A449 Stourbridge Road is set to close for 18 days between 9.30am on Tuesday, May 30 and 3pm on Sunday, June 18 for works.

There will also be five days of closures on the road between 6.30pm on Monday, May 22 and 6am on Friday, May 26.

The works by Staffordshire County Council will see required patching work done, red hatching being stripped off, cats eyes being removed and white lining added.

It means diversions will be in place for motorists on both sides of the closures, including through Wombourne from Wodehouse Lane and the B4176 Dudley Road.