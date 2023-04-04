Family of 19-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash pay tribute to 'loving man'

Harry Taylor died after a crash on the B4363 near Bridgnorth on March 18. Photo: West Mercia Police

Harry Taylor has been named as the man who died in the collision that also involved two cars on the B4363 between Bridgnorth and Billingsley.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash at around 12.40pm on Saturday, March 18.

In a tribute to him, his family said: “Harry was dearly loved by all his family and the wider community.

“He had a love and passion for many things, his main one being motorcycles which played a part in his life from a very early age.

“He will be forever remembered as a loving friend to many, sharing his big heart and shy smile with everyone he met.”

His funeral will take place on Thursday, April 13, at St Benedict’s Biscop Church in Wombourne, followed by a burial at Sytch Lane Cemetery.