West Brom's Okay Yokuslu eyeing a late push as Darnell Furlong report emerges

The Turkey international, 30, won the most recent of his 39 caps in September 2021 but is included in head coach Vincenzo Montella's provisional 35-man training squad after impressing in Albion's Championship play-off run-in.

Yokuslu could feature in friendlies in Italy and Poland on June 4 and 10 respectively before Turkey get their tournament under way in Group F against Georgia on June 18.

If he makes the cut to Montella's final squad, Yokuslu would be the club's sole representative at the European Championship in Germany, which runs from June 14 to July 14.

A recall to his nation's ranks for the first time since re-joining Albion on a permanent basis in 2022 is a nod to the midfielder's consistency levels under Carlos Corberan.

Only two outfield players – Cedric Kipre and Darnell Furlong – featured in more league games than Yokuslu's 41 starts and three further appearances as a substitute.

But Yokuslu and his team-mates fell short of what the Turk admitted was his "dream" of helping Albion to the Premier League, with the play-off semi-final second leg defeat at Southampton over a week ago.

Grady Diangana and Semi Ajayi have been called up for African World Cup qualifying action for DR Congo and Nigeria respectively early next month.

Meanwhile, reports this weekend have linked Albion right-back Furlong with a move away from The Hawthorns after suggesting the club would listen to offers around £2million.

Furlong, 28, enjoyed the most consistent of his five seasons at the Baggies and was a mainstay of Corberan's side. The head coach labelled Furlong one of the best right-backs in the league shortly before the season's conclusion.

The report add clubs have been made aware of the former QPR defender's availability.

It is understood Albion are not in a position where they are required to sell underneath value this summer and sit in a stronger position than in recent windows following Shilen Patel's takeover in February.

It is likely cash will be generated by sales but only at a value the club deem appropriate, and for members of the squad Corberan is willing to see depart.