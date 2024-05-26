More than a hundred residents gather to discuss fears poles will 'ruin' their estate

Residents of the Squirrels estate, in Hayley Green, met at Halesowen Town Hall on Hagley Street, to discuss concerns over BRSK proposals to roll out fast fibre optic broadband to the estate.

A petition against the building of new poles has already attracted more than a thousand signatures and the meeting on Thursday night saw more than a hundred residents turn up.

They were told by James Morris, Conservative MP for Halesowen and Rowley Regis, that 'there will be no masts yet' but he asked everyone to 'keep pushing'.

Mr Morris told the meeting: "I can now tell you that there are no build plans for the masts yet.