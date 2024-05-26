Inside the 'modern, young and vibrant' pub at the heart of its community

The Wrottesley Arms sits in the centre of Perton alongside a number of housing estates, which have fitted around the pub since it was built in the 1970s.

It's a pub which describes itself as warm, friendly, lively and suitable for all ages, with a great atmosphere and a food and drink menu that rivals any pub in the region.

The pub is light and open

It has been managed since February by Simon Blaney, who decided to go for the management role after several years of working at the Hogshead in Wolverhampton and finding that it was a much easier commute for himself.

He said: "I saw the vacancy from Marston's and applied for it as I live in Perton and I wanted a change, so it just came up at the perfect time.

"I used to work at the Hogshead and it would sometimes take me an hour to get back from work, maybe longer on Sundays, whereas this is three minutes from my house."

Mr Blaney said that he had felt the place had potential when he first walked in, but had a few changes to make.