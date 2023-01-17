Notification Settings

Delays as emergency gas works under way on Codsall road

South StaffordshirePublished:

A Codsall road is closed due to emergency gas works with motorists and buses being diverted in the area.

National Express is diverting the number 5 service using Birches Road and Wolverhampton Road. It is not serving Duck Lane, Bilbrook Road and Elliots Lane.

A spokesman apologised for any inconvenience caused.

