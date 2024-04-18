Entrepreneur's pub opens its doors near Wolverhampton creating 20 jobs

The Lesters Arms is the brainchild of packaging entrepreneur Billy Hutchinson who wants it to be a destination venue for diners and drinkers looking for a new level of personal service, imaginative dishes and a wide selection of craft beers, ales, and signature cocktails.

More than £1 million has been invested into transforming the derelict New Inns on Kiddemore Green Road.

More than 20 jobs have been created as a result of the launch, including the high-profile recruitment of head chef Phil Jones, who brings with him a wealth of culinary experience working at Le Caprice in Mayfair, one of the Canary Islands’ leading beachfront restaurants and, more recently, the Hartley Arms in Wheaton Aston.

“We’ve taken some of the best personal experiences of dining all over the world and combined them with the freshest local produce and unique Staffordshire atmosphere to create The Lesters Arms,” explained Billy Hutchinson, who runs large box packaging specialist Lesters in Burntwood.