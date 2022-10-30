Veteran charity fundraiser raises more than £6,000 for charity with mammoth challenge to mark his 80th birthday

Pictures taken during Alan's challenge

While most who reach such a milestone birthday may celebrate by taking it easy, Black Country-born Alan Jones-Bratt completed a gruelling challenge involving four 20-mile walk.

The challenge also saw Alan complete 80 ends of indoor bowls and a further 80 ends of outdoor bowls, followed by 81 holes of golf.

Alan has raised £6,000 for charities that are close to his heart and hopes for a final flurry of donations to boost the good causes.

Pictures taken during Alan's challenge

Alan began his impressive itinerary with the bowls legs at Malvern Indoor Bowls Centre, while his three days of golf took place at Wharton Park, Ombersley and Bewdley Pines golf clubs.

He took on the first of his long walks on September 4 with a trek beside the River Severn from Bridgnorth to Ironbridge and back, with the second taking him across Cannock Chase.

On medical advice, Alan had to postpone the final walk, 20 miles of the Millennium Way in Warwickshire, after visits to his osteopath following a fall during the first walk.

But after celebrating his birthday on September 9, he finally conquered this last part of the challenge.

"After over two years of planning, over nine months of intensive training and overcoming a series of late back injuries, I finally managed to complete the postponed last of my four walks along the Millennium Way," said Alan.

"I did not believe my ageing frame would be able to fully complete the demanding series of challenges I had set myself. So I am so proud and so relieved that I have successfully completed what has proven to be an epic challenge.

He thanked friends and family for their support, and the many well-wishers and fellow sportspeople who have supported his remarkable venture.

"Perhaps now I have finished my challenge, this may encourage those who have not yet contributed, to make a donation, any contribution will be greatly appreciated.

Any money raised will be shared between Motor Neurone Disease Association, Diabetes UK, Prostate Cancer UK, and the Alzheimer's Society.

Alan has family reasons to support all four charities following the deaths of his brothers Dennis, Stan, Don and Ivan.

Alan said: "Don got me into running marathons and ultra distance runs. We completed over 50 marathons each, including the London Marathon seven times, and we both achieved under three hours times.

"Our last big run together was in 1999 when we ran the total length of the River Severn."