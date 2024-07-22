Four teenagers yet to enter pleas over crash which killed retired teacher on New Year's Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Grandmother Joan Hill, 73, from Rugeley, died on New Year's Day last year following the crash on the A5 Watling Street in Cannock.

Mrs Hill had been driving near Longford Island when it was struck by a blue Ford Kuga, which had been reported stolen from the Hall Court car park in Telford town centre, earlier that day.

The four defendants - two 18-year-olds, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old - all from the Walsall area, appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Monday.

They are yet to enter pleas to charges including causing death by dangerous driving, car theft, making off without paying and theft of bicycles. A provisional trial date has been set as June 30 next year.