Rain fails to dampen spirits at JCB's run

For the first time in the Staffordshire race’s 41-year history it rained – but that did not deter more than 360 competitors from around the UK and overseas from taking part. The event, which brings together some of the area’s best club runners with JCB employees and their families, also raised £4,150 for the NSPCC.

Charles Bevan, of Abbots Bromley, near Rugeley, has taken part in every JCB Lakeside 5 race.

The former JCB electrical engineer always runs in fancy dress and this year it was Charlie Chaplin.

Charles, aged 77, said: “It is just great fun to keep coming back and taking part. I have no plans to stop any time soon – there is a great spirit surrounding this event.”

Race organiser Mick Grindey, who has also taken part in every Lakeside 5 since it was first run in 1983, said: “It is amazing to see such a big field and supporters, who have come along despite the wet conditions and created a really great atmosphere. When the Lakeside 5 started in 1983, just 95 competitors took part, which shows how far it has come.”

First across the line was City of Stoke Athletics Club runner Chris Gidlow who completed the five-mile main course around JCB’s World Headquarters in Rocester, Staffordshire, in a time of 26min 57sec. First female across the line was fellow City of Stoke AC runner Chloe Hawkins in 32min 28sec.