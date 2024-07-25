Villagers plead for five-year road flooding problem to be fixed 'once and for all'

More than 100 people have backed a petition highlighting the problems faced by Slitting Mill residents near Rugeley, including children who have to use a flooded pathway or walk in the middle of the road to go to The Hart School.

The issue was first reported to Staffordshire County Council around five years ago, residents have said. But they now say enough is enough – and their petition was presented to the county council at its latest full meeting on July 18.

The petition stated: “Heavy flooding occurs regularly at both ends of our village at Penkridge Bank Road and Slitting Mill Road. The flooding appears to be caused by inadequate gully drainage, possibly resulting from the lack of county council maintenance to the drainage gullies over several years.

“Staffordshire County Council has been aware of this issue now for several years and has allowed it to deteriorate by failing to address the problem. Residents and visitors to Slitting Mill believe the situation needs to be addressed urgently.”