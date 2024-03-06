Appeal for help finding missing 50-year-old

Staffordshire Police have asked for help in finding Richard, a 50-year-old Rugeley resident who was last seen on Monday.

On X, Staffordshire Police appealed: "We need your help to find 50-year-old Richard, from Rugeley.

"He was last seen at around 9.45pm yesterday (Tuesday 5 March). If you've seen him, or know of his whereabouts, call us on 101, quoting incident 758 of 5 March, or use Live Chat."