Work to reopen Rugeley swimming pool set to begin following devastating flood

A burst water pipe destroyed thousands of pounds of electrical equipment in the pool plant room – responsible for keeping the water clean and safe – at Rugeley Leisure Centre in January.

Specialist electrical engineers assessed the damage alongside insurers, and contractors have been commissioned for the work to start this month.

The flood caused significant damage, destroying key equipment, including the main control panel.

A full electrical rewire is needed, as well as the replacement of some specialist equipment.

Neil Hutchinson, managing director at Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles (IHL), which manages Rugeley Leisure Centre on behalf of Cannock Chase Council, said: “We appreciate the ongoing support from our customers and recognise how important the pool is for the Rugeley community.

"The project is complex and includes extensive repairs work and installation, however we will endeavour to keep the project on schedule whilst also making sure the pool is safe and back to its usual high quality.”

When the damage was discovered, Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles contacted customers immediately, offering alternative interim arrangements, including taking swimming lessons and public swimming at Chase Leisure Centre in Cannock and specially designed exercise classes to substitute for those missing out on aqua aerobics.

The charitable trust has also been offering gym assessments and advice for people who normally prefer to work out in the water.

IHL’s ‘Join One, Use Them All Membership’ means customers can access Chase Leisure Centre as part of their membership.

A provisional date for completion of the work has been set for the end of April.

Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles will confirm an exact reopening date for the pool once the work has begun and initial testing has concluded.

Councillor Jo Elson, Cannock Chase Council’s portfolio leader for community wellbeing, said: “We understand how frustrating this must be for our residents who use the pool at Rugeley.

"As a result, we have had regular discussions with the team at Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles about the challenges being dealt with and, crucially, the remedies being put in place.

“We are just glad that progress is now being made and the pool will hopefully be back in use in a matter of weeks.”