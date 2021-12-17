Boy creates diabetic superhero to inspire youngsters with the condition

Max Rapson promoted his creation Captain Lantus.

Max Rapson has, with his dad Gary, created the character who gains his powers from an insulin pump and published a brace of books – The Adventures of Captain Lantus and recently The Adventures of Captain Lantus 2.

Gary said: “My son is eight-years-old and has type 1 diabetes. He wears an insulin pump to help control his blood sugar and during lockdown we have done the most amazing thing.

“Max had an idea for a children’s book where we see the main character get superpowers from his insulin pump. I decided to bring this story to life for him which saw us self-publish ‘The Adventures of Captain Lantus’.”

Gary said he and Max, who live at Hawksyard near Rugeley, have now finished the second book in the series and can’t wait to share with other children.

“The Adventures of Captain Lantus has had such a positive impact on so many children across the UK and the world, as it is diverse and gives children with diabetes a character that they can look up to and make them feel like a superhero,” said Gary.

“Our dream now would be to see our book across schools in the UK - it would make us so proud and we know it will have such an impact.”

Their literary efforts have been endorsed by Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant. “I think school libraries should have access to this book to help any other youngsters with this very controllable illness,” said Mr Fabricant.

“And Gary should know that diabetes need not hold anyone back: Theresa May became Prime Minister and she has Type 1 diabetes too.

“I will speak to Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Secretary, about this wonderful initiative.

“And in the meantime, I wish Max and his dad, Gary, a lovely Christmas.”