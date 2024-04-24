'I couldn't believe it – there were prison cells in the basement!' – Business owner shares shock at building's killer history

Claire's Meeson, owner of Clair's Emporium, on Albion Street, Rugeley, was shocked to discover that her newly acquired business premises once housed the 'Prince of Poison' himself.

Claire opened Clair's Emporium on January 3, 2023, purchasing the building from AVH Supplies, and quickly converting it to a vintage, used and multi-goods store.

However, little did she know, that she had actually purchased the former Rugeley Police Station that once housed one of the West Midlands' most prolific killers.

Talking about purchasing the notorious building, Claire said: "When we purchased the building the first thing we did was clean up the place, when we cleaned up we also noticed a cellar, part of that was the cells.

"We did know a little bit of the history when we bought the place. It was an old hardware shop, we have those receipts, but we didn't know it was a police building, we thought the cells were actually a cellar, but when we emptied we realised that it was something much more."