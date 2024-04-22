Chess league celebrates 25 years of play and friendship

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Current vice-president and publicity officer Ray Dolan has held virtually all the titles at the league, which started in 1999, including general secretary and president (seven times).

Since 2008 he has been the only founding member of the Walsall-based league left on the committee and is now in the process of being voted in as the president once more to mark the 25-year landmark.

It has grown from being a small division to having four divisions and playing for three trophies including the Robert Ward Trophy and Plate, both named after a founding member and former Wolverhampton councillor, and the Dolan Trophy which is fittingly named after Ray.

They meet at the Ryecroft Community Hub and teams compete in the league from as far away as Tamworth, Rugeley and Stafford.

The league, part of the English Chess Federation, held a Rapid Play Congress event on Saturday at the hub to mark the anniversary, with members of all ages taking part.

Ray said: "We've had lots of successes over the years and have had some excellent players – the league has gone from virtually nothing to having four divisions and clubs from within a 20-mile radius coming and playing in it as well as the individual trophies.

"It has gone from strength to strength and the future is bright – I have just heard of another team coming on board so hopefully the success of the league will continue for many years to come.

"I'd like to thank all the committee members and volunteers down the years who work in a variety of roles from organising the leagues and tournaments to looking after the venue and providing hospitality, we need them to be able to run a successful league which this certainly has been."