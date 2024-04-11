Van taken off road after being found to have no tax or insurance

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers from the Road Policing Unit from Staffordshire Police were called to Rugeley after police community support officers in the town reported seeing the van, having checked and found the fan to have no tax or insurance.

The blue Ford van was pulled over and subsequently seized by officers.

A spokesman for Cannock Police said: "Today, officers from Road Policing have seized this vehicle after it was witnessed by Rugeley PCSO's driving around with no tax or insurance."