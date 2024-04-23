Walsall man charged with drug offences after police find cocaine and cash in car at petrol station

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers stopped a black Mazda at an Esso garage on Western Springs Road, Rugeley, on Monday.

Upon searching the inside of the car, they found cocaine, £300 in cash and a mobile phone.

Police also visited an address in Walsall on the same day where they discovered a "large amount" of cocaine and scales.

Chevez Davies, 30, from Walsall, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply a class A drug (cocaine) and using a vehicle with no insurance.

He was due to appear before North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Tuesday.