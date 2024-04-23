Walsall man charged with drug offences after police find cocaine and cash in car at petrol station
A Walsall man has been charged with drug offences after police seized cocaine, cash and a mobile phone from a car parked at a petrol station.
Officers stopped a black Mazda at an Esso garage on Western Springs Road, Rugeley, on Monday.
Upon searching the inside of the car, they found cocaine, £300 in cash and a mobile phone.
Police also visited an address in Walsall on the same day where they discovered a "large amount" of cocaine and scales.
Chevez Davies, 30, from Walsall, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply a class A drug (cocaine) and using a vehicle with no insurance.
He was due to appear before North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Tuesday.