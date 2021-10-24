Rugeley woman named as driver who died in Staffordshire crash

By Megan Archer-FoxRugeleyPublished:

A woman from Staffordshire who died after a crash between two cars has now been formally identified.

Rugeley woman named as driver who died in Staffordshire crash

She has been named as 28-year-old Anna Ledgar from Abbots Bromley, near Rugeley.

Staffordshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a silver Peugeot and a grey Seat Leon, driven by Ms Ledgar, were involved in a collision.

It happened on Monday, October 18 on the B5030 near Uttoxeter at about 12.50pm.

The victim suffered serious injuries at the scene was taken by ambulance to the Royal Stoke University Hospital. She died later in hospital.

Witnesses who may have seen the vehicle before the collision or anyone with relevant dashcam footage should message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 305 of 18 October, or call 101.

Alternatively, email the team direct at ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk

Police have urged people not to speculate as to the cause of the collision or comment inappropriately as this is a live on-going police investigation.

Rugeley
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Megan Archer-Fox

By Megan Archer-Fox

Chief Reporter@MeganA_Star

Chief Reporter with the Express & Star. Give me a call on 01902 319363 or email megan.archer-fox@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News