Rugeley woman named as driver who died in Staffordshire crash

She has been named as 28-year-old Anna Ledgar from Abbots Bromley, near Rugeley.

Staffordshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a silver Peugeot and a grey Seat Leon, driven by Ms Ledgar, were involved in a collision.

It happened on Monday, October 18 on the B5030 near Uttoxeter at about 12.50pm.

The victim suffered serious injuries at the scene was taken by ambulance to the Royal Stoke University Hospital. She died later in hospital.

Witnesses who may have seen the vehicle before the collision or anyone with relevant dashcam footage should message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 305 of 18 October, or call 101.

Alternatively, email the team direct at ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk