People called on to name the former Rugeley Power Station site amid a major redevelopment

Residents have been called on to have their say on what the former Rugeley Power Station site should be called amid a major redevelopment.

The cooling towers at Rugeley Power Station were demolished in June
The cooling towers at Rugeley Power Station were demolished in June

Major structures on the site – including the iconic cooling towers – have already been torn down to make way for 2,300 low-carbon homes.

And an all-through school – which will cater for up to 1,400 pupils and a nursery – will be built and is due to open its doors in September 2023.

Now chiefs from EQUANS, a company of site owners ENGIE, have called on residents in Rugeley to share their ideas for the future name of the site.

On their website, they said: "The old power station site is transforming into a green neighbourhood for Rugeley — but what should it be called? We want to hear your ideas.

"Did the area used to be called something? Is there a local person we should celebrate? What about a forgotten story? No idea too daft, share your name ideas online alongside a bit about why you think they’re good and where they’ve come from."

People have until October 7 to have their say and they can submit their suggestions as many times as they like. Visit rugeleypower.com/the-chance-to-name-a-part-of-rugeley/

