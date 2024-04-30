Rugeley shops to be sold in online auction

A guide price of more than £460,000 has been set for 4 to12 Brewery Street in the livestreamed auction on Thursday, May 16, while 23 Lower Brook Street, just around the corner in the town centre, is listed at more than £125,000.

Ian Tudor, commercial auction director at Bond Wolfe, said: “These two lots are excellent investment opportunities in a popular market town, generating a healthy rental income from their existing tenants.”

The Brewery Street property is a mixed use parade of five shops and four vacant self-contained flats on the first floor.

The property is being offered for sale in association with property consultants Rowley Hughes Thompson.

The Lower Brook Street property has housed the Rugeley branch of Greggs for around 20 years and currently generates £11,250 annual rental income.

The mid-terraced shop unit provides 1,300 sq ft of ground floor sales and staff areas with another 463 sq ft of ancillary accommodation on the first floor. A second floor is only accessible through a small hatch.

It is being offered for sale at auction in association with chartered surveyors Michael Tromans.

Both properties are near the Brewery Street shopping centre.

The Rugeley retail properties are among 209 lots that are appearing in Bond Wolfe’s auction, which will start at 8.30am.