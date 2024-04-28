Rugeley predator jailed for 18 years for raping a teenage girl from Birmingham and subjecting her to numerous sexual assaults

Aaron Harvey groomed the girl over a period of two years. At Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday, Harvey was jailed for 18 years and handed a sexual harm prevention order as well as a restraining order.

The 35-year-old had pleaded guilty to one charge of rape, eight sexual assaults and one charge of possessing extreme pornography when he appeared at court earlier this month.

Harvey’s offending came to light when the girl bravely spoke out telling officers the abuse first started when she was 14.

Harvey was arrested on August 14 2022 and taken into custody. Officers seized his iPhone where they discovered extreme pornographic videos and website searches for extreme sex.

Aaron Harvey.

DC Kayleigh Driscoll, from the complex child abuse investigation team, said: “Harvey was a predatory individual who groomed his victim, sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions and raped her. We are pleased with the sentence which send out a clear message that people who target vulnerable young people for their own sexual gratification will be taken to court, convicted and will face many years behind bars.

“I must praise her courage for speaking out and reporting Harvey’s offending. We hope her bravery encourages others subjected to sexual abuse and rape to come forward. We are here to help and listen.”