Seatbelt stop sees two arrested after Class A drugs found in car - and driver runs off

Officers from Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit pulled over the car on Saturday evening on Wolverhampton Road in Penkridge, after someone in the car was seen not wearing a seatbelt.
When the vehicle stopped, the driver fled the car and ran away before officers could get to him, leaving two passengers.
Officers found a big stash of Class A drugs in the car and subsequently arrested the two passengers, with a search on to find the driver.
A spokesman for Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit said on Twitter: "Another routine traffic stop in Penkridge for not wearing a seat belt.
"Driver gives it legs leaving his two passengers to explain the Big stash of Class A drugs in the car…how kind of him.
"Arrested and drugs off the street. More proactive policing by the RPU."
