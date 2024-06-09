City centre restaurant requests licence expansion to cover live music and alcohol all day

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Toluca Mexican Bar and Grill would be allowed to put on live music and serve alcohol between 9am and 1am if the licence extension is granted.

The restaurant was formerly called Los Banditos.

The full application can be viewed by appointment only at the offices of Lichfield District Council, District Council Huse, Frog Lane, Lichfield, WS13 6YU or by e-mailing licensing@lichfielddc.gov.uk.