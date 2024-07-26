The stunning Grade II early Georgian country house on market for £1.5m near Lichfield

Those are the words of Tony Morris-Eyton, of property agent Savills, who are marketing the stunning property for £1,500,000.

The beautiful Grade II early Georgian country house with a magnificent Grade I Gatehouse, formal gardens and beautiful gardens is set in over four acres.

Old Hall

The Old Hall was built in 1718 in a classic Queen Anne style, with perfect symmetry and later eighteenth and nineteenth century additions.

The house is approached through an arch under the historic Grade I Gatehouse sweeping to the front of the house with far reaching views over the surrounding farmland.

"It is formal yet manageable and well suited to modern-day living," say Savills. "Old Hall has so much to offer for a multitude of uses.

"First and foremost it is a beautiful private house, however it offers flexibility with the ability for multi-generational living with an annex, work from home facilities in the outbuildings and tremendous potential for an events business in the Gatehouse."

Fine dining

In recent years, the house has been informally divided into two self-contained parts, creating the perfect property for multigenerational living or short and long terms lets for additional income.

However, the annex could also easily be reincorporated to the main house to create one single dwelling.

Inside the stunning property

The principal rooms are elegant and well proportioned, all with fabulous views over differing aspects of the garden.

The front door leads into a charming hall with elegant staircase beyond.

One of the beautiful bedrooms

To the right is a well-proportioned, partially panelled drawing room with a dining room opposite being a lovely, panelled room with views over the garden. In the dining room and on the main staircase are some fine examples of heraldic stain glass. There is a large kitchen opening out into a garden room/conservatory.

The conservatory area

Both parts of the house are laid out on three floors with five bedrooms and three bathrooms in the main part. The adjacent guest wing/annexe has a separate drawing room, conservatory and kitchen together with a further four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The Gatehouse is listed Grade I, believing to date from 1391-92.

The Gatehouse

"The timber work within the medieval structure is some of the finest in the country," Savills say.

In the Courtyard are a range of brick outbuildings currently being used as useful garden storage and also a private art studio.

The house is surrounded by enchanting gardens and grounds, which beautifully complement the house running down to a small stream to the southern side. To the rear of the house is a private Walled Garden and a vegetable garden. There is a grass tennis court and an open fronted garage block for three cars.

To find out more, visit https://search.savills.com/property-detail/gbwmrstes200039