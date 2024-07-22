Eastbound A5 shut near Lichfield after serious crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police have closed the eastbound A5 between the roundabout at Muckley Corner and the Wall Island connecting to Birmingham Road and the A5148, south of Lichfield.

Posting on Facebook, Lichfield Police said that officers were dealing with a serious collision on the eastbound carriageway.

Officers warned drivers to seek alternative routes while the road remains closed. The crash was reported at around 12pm.

The statement said: "Officers from NPT shift 3 and response shift 5 are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the A5 at Lichfield, eastbound between Muckley Corner and Wall Island.

"The road remains shut on the eastbound carriageway, whilst we are dealing with this incident.

"You will need to find an alternative route whilst the road remains closed."

The Express & Star has approached Staffordshire Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service for comment.