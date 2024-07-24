Two men arrested after car chase ends with stinger being deployed

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers from Staffordshire Police located the two stolen vehicles, which were a car reported stolen from Rushall and a van stolen from Tamworth, on Raikers Lane in Lichfield on Wednesday.

The two vehicles were brought to a stop by the police stinger and a 16-year-old and 21-year-old from Walsall arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Both remain in custody while investigations by Staffordshire Police continue.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Officers have located two stolen vehicles in Lichfield.

"A car, that had been reported stolen the day previously from Rushall, West Midlands, was located yesterday.

"A van was also located and was reported as being stolen from the River Drive car park, Tamworth.

"Both vehicles were located on Raikers Lane and were brought to a stop by the police stinger following a short pursuit.

"A 16-year-old man, from Walsall, and a 21-year-old man, from Walsall, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

"They both remain in custody while our enquiries continue.

"Anyone with information that can help with our investigation is encourage to get in touch.

"We’re also keen to speak to anyone who has CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage of the area at the time.

"You can call us on 101, quoting incident number 699 of 23 July, or message us via Live Chat on our website.

"To make an anonymous report, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."