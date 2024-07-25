Learn about Angels and enjoy the beach during summer at Cathedral

The Rhyming Bible on The Beach at Lichfield Cathedral will see a fast-paced and fun adaptation of legendary storyteller Bob Hartman’s highly acclaimed play performed on the temporary beach set up outside the Cathedral.

The performance on Saturday, August 3 is being put on by Saltmine Theatre Company, who will be using movement, music and lots of comedy to imaginatively bring biblical stories and characters to life and explore ideas of forgiveness and redemption.

In Rhyming Bible, the audience are taken through the journey of Angels in their first year at Angelus High.

A spokesman for Lichfield Cathedral said: "As first year Angels, you will, of course, learn to sing (angelically), fly (magnificently) and most of all you will learn the story.

"How did it all begin? What does it all mean? And just what is the mysterious Professor Mortarian up to?

"These questions (and more) will be answered in the toe-tapping, side-splitting, roof-raising extravaganza that is the Rhyming Bible."

Bob Hartman’s highly acclaimed Rhyming Bible on The Beach will take place at Lichfield Cathedral

Jan McFarlane, interim Dean of Lichfield said “We can’t wait to welcome everybody to enjoy this fun and engaging story.

"Everyone is welcome, so bring a friend, dip your toes in the sand and enjoy the sun”.

The performance, which starts at 11am on August 3, is part of the summer activities at the Cathedral, with the Beach at Lichfield Cathedral open daily throughout the summer until Sunday, September 1.

Sand, decking, deck chairs, children’s activities, and refreshments will be available throughout the school summer holidays, with no charge to visit The Beach and free children’s activities organized alongside it.

To find out more about the beach and about the events on offer, go to lichfield-cathedral.org/summer to find out more.