New leader of Diocese strategic framework ready to go in role

The Diocese has announced the appointment of Canon Nick Smeeton to the role of strategic programmes director, which is a new role, funded by the national church and designed to bring life and detail to the implementation of the new strategic framework recently agreed by the Diocesan Synod.

Mr Smeeton is married to Karen, who is the Area Dean of Rochdale, and they have a teenage daughter, Hannah.

After leaving university, he trained as a Chartered Accountant, and worked in business turnaround, nationally and internationally.

He prepared for ordination at Ripon College Cuddesdon and was ordained in 2004 in the Manchester Diocese then, after his curacy, he spent ten years as the vicar of two of the most deprived parishes in the country, both in the centre of Oldham.

Since 2017, he has been the Director of Vocations in Manchester Diocese, and since 2020, has also been Director of Strategy (Mission).

Mr Smeeton grew up in the Midlands and still has family in the region and said that working in Lichfield will be something of a return to familiar ground for him.

He also said he is looking forward to starting his new work in September.

He said: “I am really excited to be joining the Lichfield Diocese at such an important time in the development of your strategic framework.”

The Bishop of Lichfield, Rt. Rev. Dr Micheal Ipgrave said: “I very much look forward to working with Nick as we develop our direction of travel through the new strategic framework.

"His wisdom, energy, focus and humanity will help us all serve our people better as we follow Christ in the footsteps of St Chad.”

Diocesan Secretary and CEO, Canon Julie Jones said: “I feel incredibly happy that Nick has said yes to our offer.

"He brings warmth, enthusiasm and a real sense of calling to the role and I am sure the autumn will be a stimulating time for us all.”