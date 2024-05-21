Car used in 'high value thefts' is caught with cloned plates in Lichfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit team was in action across the county on Monday.

Officer pulled over a red Citroen in the Stafford area and after checks were made, the driver was found to have no licence and, additionally, had changed cars in an attempt to avoid being detected.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit said on social media: "The driver of this car in the Stafford area had a car seized from him recently for having no licence.

The Citroen was seized after the driver was found to have no licence. Photo: Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit

"He thought by changing his vehicle, he would fly under our radar and get away with it again.

"Fortunately for us, not him, this is not our first rodeo."

A Ford on cloned plates was pulled over in Lichfield. Photo: Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit

Another instance saw a red Ford pursued and eventually pulled over by officers in Lichfield after it was found to have been cloned and involved in multiple high value thefts in the area.

The officers, who were supported by Central Motorway Police Group, West Midlands Police Traffic and National Police Air Service, were able to stop the car and arrest two people on suspicion of multiple offences.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit said on social media: "We sighted this cloned car in the Lichfield area which had been used in multiple high value theft offences across the region.

"We had a lengthy pursuit with support from Central Motorway Police Group, West Midlands Police Traffic and National Police Air Service and two people are in the cells for multiple offences."