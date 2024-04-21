Hospice lodges application for permission to put on annual fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

St Giles Hospice has made the licensing application to Lichfield Council to be able to license Lichfield Rugby Club for its annual St Giles Hospice Solstice Walk on Saturday, June 22.

The application would allow for the event to take place between 4pm and 11.30pm that day.

Lichfield Council have asked for anyone with objections or any representations about the plans to get in touch by May 3, either in writing at the Licensing team at Lichfield Council, by phone on 01543 308000 or by emailing licensing@lichfielddc.gov.uk.