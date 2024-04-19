Man dies as car overturns in crash at roundabout on busy road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the A38 in Lichfield, near to the Swinfen Interchange roundabout, at 8.53am on Friday morning after reports of a car overturning.

Three ambulances were sent with a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor with a critical care paramedic and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car heading to the scene.

A man who crews found to be in a critical condition was given advanced life support at the scene, but was confirmed dead shortly after.

A second man was assessed for injuries not believed to be serious and taken to Royal Derby Hospital, while two more patients were assessed and discharged at the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival we discovered a car that had overturned and four patients.

“One of whom, a man, was found to be in a critical condition.

Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite their best efforts it became apparent nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A second man was assessed and treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Derby Hospital.

“Two further patients were assessed and discharged at the scene.”

The road remained closed between the A5148 for Lichfield and the A5192 for Huddlesford for around six hours after the crash, with National Highways confirming the road as fully reopened at 2.48pm.