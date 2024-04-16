Bargain Hunt to film Olympic special with sporting stars in Staffordshire

Television cameras will be with Richard Winterton Auctioneers, in Lichfield, on Tuesday, April 30, and people are invited to come to the Fradley Park saleroom to watch the auction action.

Four Olympians have been confirmed as participants – but their identities are being kept secret for now.

There will also be a well-known presenter and specialists from the Bargain Hunt family taking part in the programme and helping out the Red and Blue teams.

Six shows in total are being filmed that day during the Antiques & Home Sale.

People visiting don’t need to book and can just turn up at the Wood End Lane premises in good time.

The auction centre opens at 9am with the sale starting at 9.30am.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton will be yielding the gavel on the day and is inviting people to his saleroom.

“It’s going to a be a monster, extra special edition of Bargain Hunt,” he said. “We are very excited to be welcoming four Olympians to The Lichfield Auction Centre. Please do come along and join in the fun at Fradley.”

The Bargain Hunt team came to The Lichfield Auction Centre twice last year to film the popular Coronation Special which aired in May and to record two 2023 Christmas Specials which were a festive hit.

The show’s 2022 Christmas Specials were also filmed at Fradley.