Cathedral for performances taking audience through the ages

The Cathedral will host ‘Echoes’ a community theatre performance including theatre, dance and music, on May 11 and May 12.

The project, supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Westhill Endowment, has brought together individuals and arts groups from across the local area.

A core cast from the local community between the ages of 13 and 70+, have been devising a script and rehearsing since January and has been supported by a small team of committed creatives in Emily Lowe, BOA student Millie-May Terrington and director Emily Summers of Bostin’ Creative.

Emily Summers says: “Our talented cast applied to take part last year and since January have spent weeks researching and exploring the history of Lichfield Cathedral.

"Developing scenes, concepts, and characters in rehearsals at the Old Stables, close enough to hear the bells ring.”

Using the magnificent Lichfield Cathedral as its backdrop ‘Echoes’ is a time machine performance lasting roughly 60 minutes, that will see the audience walk through different spaces in the Cathedral and encounter tales from the past.

Emily Summers said: “The audience will be taken on an intimate journey through time, and around the Cathedral.

"Coming face to face with Saints, Stonemasons, Victorians, Roundheads, Royalists, and more, with pop up performances from a number of community groups, which we don’t want to give too much away about.

"Echoes promises to be an immersive experience full of secrets, history, heart, and hope. We’re very proud of it. Don’t miss out.”

Tickets are free with a ‘pay what you can’ message, but are limited to 70 per performance and performances will be Saturday, May 11 at 7.30pm and Sunday, May 12 at 5pm and 7.30pm.

All performances will be BSL interpreted and tickets are available at lichfield-cathedral.org/spire/drama

The performance is approximately 60 minutes in length and 40 minutes takes place on the move.

All performance areas are wheelchair accessible and there will be clusters of accessible seating available in each performance area.